Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Veer Singh Dhingan (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Veer Singh Dhingan Trailing
Live election result status of Veer Singh Dhingan (वीर सिंह धींगान) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Seema Puri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Veer Singh Dhingan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Veer Singh Dhingan is a Indian National Congress candidate from Seema Puri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Service. Veer Singh Dhingan's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 66 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 78.9 lakh which includes Rs. 13.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 65 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.9 lakh of which Rs. 1.9 lakh is self income. Veer Singh Dhingan's has total liabilities of Rs. 2 lakh.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Seemapuri are: Kamal Singh (BSP), Rajendra Pal Gautam (AAP), Veer Singh Dhingan (INC), Badan Singh (SLSP), Manoj Kumar (PPID), Rajesh Kumar Lohiya (BSNP), Lalit Kumar (MEP), Vijay (JSSP), Sant Lal (LJP), Kanishk Singh (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Veer Singh Dhingan (INC) in 2020 Seema Puri elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
-
-
-
