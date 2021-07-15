Vegetable Supplier, Soldier Held for Selling Indian Defence Secrets to ISI, Officials Say

Habibur Rahman, whom the Delhi police arrested on Tuesday from Pokhran in Rajasthan, had travelled to Sindh in Pakistan where he was recruited by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to share confidential documents related to India’s defence establishments, officials say. He had then approached Army personnel Nayak Paramjeet, who too was earlier posted in Pokhran where Rahman worked as a vegetable supplier. Both were being paid by the ISI through hawala channels, the Delhi police has found.

Senior officers told CNN-News18 that the documents recovered from Rahman were related to the locations and coordinates of military bases in the country. “Army headquarters has confirmed to us that these documents recovered from Rahman are all classified," said Pravir Ranjan, special commissioner of police (crime).

Paramjeet, who has also been arrested, was presently posted in Agra cantonment. Both Rahman and Paramjeet have been booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), the officer said.

Police have found that it was Rahman who had lured Paramjeet to share defence-related documents with him, which he then passed on to his handlers, suspected to be based in Pakistan.

“We have found that Rahman also has family members living in Sindh and during his travel there about two years ago he came in touch with his handlers, suspected to be the ISI. Further links and where did the obtained classified documents go are being probed," Ranjan said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here