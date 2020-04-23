Vegetable Vendor in Delhi's Mehrauli Tests Positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: A vegetable vendor in Delhi's Mehrauli area has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday, adding that he didn't set up his cart after developing symptoms.

According to official sources, the man living in Om Apartment in Ward No. 3, Mehrauli, didn't set up his 'thela' (cart) ever since he developed symptoms of the dreaded disease.

"He developed the symptoms about 10 days ago. He went to the Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital twice and also to the Safdarjung Hospital. However, he was refused testing," an official told IANS.

Later, the official said, the vendor got himself tested at the Max Hospital.

"The administration is informed if anyone tests positive or is in a serious condition," the official said.

The man was also not a part of the shifted mandi that was set up at the DTC Terminal on April 11, the official added.

"The close contacts of the vendor have been checked and are presently at the Covid Care Centre at the Terapanth Bhawan. Their results are awaited," the official said.

Meanwhile, South District Magistrate, B.M. Mishra, has requested the residents to check with their vendors about their health status before starting purchase.

"One Mehrauli vegetable hawker has tested Covid positive today. Request all citizens to kindly check with your vendors about their health status like flu etc. before starting purchase. We are screening all the vendors," Mishra said in a statement.

He also requested the people not to abuse or misbehave with the vendors.

Delhi has so far reported about 2,400 coronavirus cases.

