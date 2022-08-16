Vegetable Vendor Lynched by Mob Over Suspicion of Stealing Tractor in Rajasthan

A 45-year-old vegetable vendor was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing a tractor in Rajasthan’s Alwar, police said on Tuesday. The incident comes close on the heels of the death of a Dalit boy who was beaten up by his teacher for allegedly touching a drinking water pot.

The boy succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13. According to police, the vegetable vendor, Chiranjilal Saini, had gone to the fields to attend nature’s call in Rambas village under Govindgarh town Sunday morning when he was thrashed by a group of around 20 people. He died while undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here on Monday.

“Seven people have been arrested and the role of over a dozen people is being investigated based on a complaint by the victim’s son Yogesh,” Shivshankar, SHO, Govindgarh said. The arrested accused have been identified as Asad Khan, Sayabu Khan, Sahun Khan, Talim Khan, Qasim Khan, Pola Khan and Vikram Khan. A car used in the incident has also been seized, he said.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked tension in the area as protestors surrounded the Govindgarh police station, demanding the arrest of the accused. Local residents also blocked roads demanding justice and compensation for the aggrieved family members. They demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a job to the kin of the victim. The body was finally cremated after the family agreed for post-mortem after assurances from the district administration.

Lakshmangarh Sub Divisional Officer Lakhan Gurjar said the affected family will be given relief through government schemes at the administrative level and the memorandum of compensation will be sent to the state government. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here