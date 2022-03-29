'Vehemently Opposed' Bail Plea of Minister's Son in Lakhimpur Kheri Case, UP Govt Tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government had “vehemently opposed” the bail application by Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, who is accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri last year, the state has told the Supreme Court, denying allegations of not protecting a witness and going soft on the accused.

Filing its response in the top court on Tuesday to a plea challenging Ashish Mishra’s bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the Uttar Pradesh government said the decision to file an appeal against the bail “is pending consideration before relevant authorities".

Denying allegations that a witness was attacked over the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the Uttar Pradesh government has said they were attacked over a personal dispute involving throwing colours on Holi.

“Each witness has one armed police gunner. The families of the victims have one armed gunner each, along with permanent security guard and continuous monitoring through installed CCTV cameras, as well as barrier duty at their residence,” the government said, adding that in the most recent interaction, witnesses expressed satisfaction with security arrangements.

