Vehicle In Gadkari's Convoy Meets With Accident

Nagpur, Aug 28: A police jeep in Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s convoy rammed into a truck at the Chhatrapati square here on Saturday night. No person was injured in the incident but the jeep was badly damaged, a police official said.

Gadkari was returning from a function when the incident took place near his residence.A truck driver applied brakes when the signal turned red at Chhatrapati Square and the police jeep leading the convoy of seven vehicles rammed into it, the official said.

