Vehicle Overturns in Gujarat After Brake Fail, Nine Killed

The incident occurred in the evening at the Trishulia Ghat, a hilly patch on the Ambaji-Danta road in Ambaji town, after the multi-utility vehicle's brakes failed at a sharp turn.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
Vehicle Overturns in Gujarat After Brake Fail, Nine Killed
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Palanpur (Gujarat): Nine people, including eight women, died as their vehicle overturned when they were returning after offering prayers at a dargah in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the evening at the Trishulia Ghat, a hilly patch on the Ambaji-Danta road in Ambaji town, after the multi-utility vehicle's brakes failed at a sharp turn, the police said.

"Nine people, including eight women, have died in the mishap. Around 25 others, who were in the vehicle, have received injuries," district Assistant Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian said.

A state government release put the number of injured at 27. The ASP said the injured had been admitted to hospitals in Danta and Palanpur, and the condition of one of them was critical.

The deceased were coming back to Vadgam from Ambaji after offering prayers at a dargah in Danta area, the police said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief over the incident and asked the authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

