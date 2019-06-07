Vehicle Overturns in Gujarat After Brake Fail, Nine Killed
The incident occurred in the evening at the Trishulia Ghat, a hilly patch on the Ambaji-Danta road in Ambaji town, after the multi-utility vehicle's brakes failed at a sharp turn.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Palanpur (Gujarat): Nine people, including eight women, died as their vehicle overturned when they were returning after offering prayers at a dargah in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday, police said.
The incident occurred in the evening at the Trishulia Ghat, a hilly patch on the Ambaji-Danta road in Ambaji town, after the multi-utility vehicle's brakes failed at a sharp turn, the police said.
"Nine people, including eight women, have died in the mishap. Around 25 others, who were in the vehicle, have received injuries," district Assistant Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian said.
A state government release put the number of injured at 27. The ASP said the injured had been admitted to hospitals in Danta and Palanpur, and the condition of one of them was critical.
The deceased were coming back to Vadgam from Ambaji after offering prayers at a dargah in Danta area, the police said.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief over the incident and asked the authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manish Naggdev Writes Post on Breakup with Srishty Rode, Says She Dumped Him on Phone
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of Age Gap with Husband Nick Jonas
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s