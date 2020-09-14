INDIA

1-MIN READ

Vehicles Carrying Oxygen to Be Treated as Ambulance in Maharashtra

Image for representation.

A notification issued by the government in this regard said such vehicles will be treated as ambulances only for carrying oxygen for a period of one year.

The Maharashtra government on Monday ordered treating vehicles carrying oxygen on par with ambulances to facilitate smooth and timely supply of the gas in hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. A notification issued by the government in this regard said such vehicles will be treated as ambulances only for carrying oxygen for a period of one year.

The Government of Maharashtra hereby declares that vehicles permitted for carrying oxygen for medical purposes shall be treated on par with the ambulance for carrying only oxygen, for a period of one year during such disaster and thereby treating such vehicles as the vehicle on emergency and disaster management duties, the notification said.

