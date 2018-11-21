Vehicles Set Ablaze in UP's Ambedkar Nagar After BJP MLA’s 'Misbehaviour' with Medical College Staff

Violence erupted in Mahamaya Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar, on Tuesday night, allegedly after supporters of local BJP MLA clashed with a medical college staff.Three vehicles were set ablaze while one medical college staff allegedly suffered gunshot injuries.A heavy force has been deployed to take control of the situation. The staff of the medical college has gone on indefinite strike and has demanded the arrest of all the accused.The incident took place when mother-in-law of local BJP MLA from Tanda constituency Sanju Devi was admitted for treatment. However, she was referred later on by the doctors but the hospital allegedly did not provide the ambulance. This further led to a clash between the supporters of the MLA and doctors.Soon, the brawl turned ugly and the medical students also started gathering and later on people from both the sides entered scuffle.BJP MLA supporters allegedly barged into the room of the principal and held him hostage, after which agitated students went on a rampage.Three vehicles were torched while there also were reports of firing in which one of the staff of the medical college allegedly suffered injuries.Meanwhile, the medical college staff registered cases under various sections against the BJP MLA supporters. Also, a case has been registered against unidentified people after a written complaint from the medical college staff who suffered injuries in firing.As per the reports, MLA representative Shyambabu along with nine others were arrested by the police.