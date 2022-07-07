Vehicles Vandalised, At Least 2 Injured Amid Clashes in Karnataka's Kelur; Sec 144 Imposed till Friday

Vehicles were set ablaze and people injured after two groups attacked each other at Kerur town in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district on Wednesday. Members of the two groups allegedly hurled stones at each other.

The situation was brought under control by police. Subsequently, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed from 11.30 pm on Wednesday till Friday at 8 pm following the violent clashes.

Seven push carts and a motorbike were vandalised, an India Today report said. The report quoted a police officer as saying that clashes broke out between Hindu and Muslim groups after arguments erupted.

The police said that at least two people were stabbed. All the injured are said to be stable and under treatment in hospital.

