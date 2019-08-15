Vehicular Moment Affected Due to Waterlogging at Various Places on I-Day: Delhi Traffic Police
The traffic police had earlier issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and its dress rehearsal on Tuesday.
Image used for representative purpose only. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Vehicular movement was disrupted on Thursday at various places in Delhi due to waterlogging, the traffic police said. "Due to water-logging at the Pul Prahladpur underpass, the traffic to and from Badarpur was affected," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Traffic was affected near Mundka on the road from Peeragarhi to Bahadurgarh, from Chatta Rail to Hanuman Setu, at the Chandgi Ram Akhara T-point, at the Salimgarh underpass and from Kashmiri
Gate to Tis Hazari due to water-logging. The breakdown of two DTC buses also obstructed the traffic at the Pul Prahladpur railway bridge," they said in another tweeted.
Vehicular movement from Rajdhani Park to Mundka was also affected due to the breakdown of a DTC bus near the Mundka red light, the traffic police said.
