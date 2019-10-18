Vellore Collector Orders Preventive Measures After Spike in Dengue Cases

As Tamil Nadu reels under mosquito-borne diseases, 792 cases have been reported in Vellore alone till date.

In view of the crisis, District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram instructed municipal and health officials to take preventive measures to tackle the spread of dengue in their areas, The Hindu reported. Sundaram addressed an inter-departmental co-ordination meeting on dengue and said that the number of dengue cases reported this year stood at 792, which is more than double against the 348 cases reported in 2018. He called this a cause for concern, while instructing the officials to take preventive measures.

The collector also released a booklet for the municipal workers and health officials. He believed that these booklets will enable them take effective measures to tackle dengue. Additionally, he also instructed the workers to coordinate with the officials and workers from other departments. He said, “Each one of you shoulder a huge responsibility and there should not be any leniency allowed. Stringent action would be initiated against those workers spotted lethargic at any point of time.”

On Saturday Madurai’s City Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao had gone to inspect the preventive measures carried out by medical teams throughout the city to prevent spread of viral fever. He also launched distribution of ‘nilavembu kashayam’, a herbal juice which is said to help to develop the immune system.

The collector conducted the inspection at Mullikudi in RS Mangalam block, where he was said several parts witnessed sporadic spells of pre-monsoon rains. He instructed the public health department to intensify the drive against fever cases and step up the preventive measures.

