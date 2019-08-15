Vellore District to be Trifurcated: Tamil Nadu CM's Announcement After Flag Hoisting on 73rd I-Day

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced the trifurcation of Vellore district and creating two new districts - Ranipet and Tirupattur.

He made the announcement after unfurling the national flag to mark the 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Fort St.George. the seat of power in the state.

Besides Vellore's trifurcation, he also announced an increase in the family pension of the freedom fighters to Rs 8,000 from Rs 7,500.

Palaniswami added that a decision has been taken to purchase 2,000 more new buses in addition to the purchase of 5,000 new buses decided earlier.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government will take steps to implement recycling of water and also desilt the reservoirs supplying water to the state capital Chennai.

He said his government was focussed on not wasting even a drop of water and will implement various schemes for that purpose.

Palaniswami said the government was steadfast on following two language formula in the state and would oppose any attempts to impose Hindi.

Independence Day was celebrated across the state as district collectors unfurled the tricolour.

In many schools, students turned out early in the morning with the national flag pinned on their uniforms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.