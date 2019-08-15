Vellore District to be Trifurcated: Tamil Nadu CM's Announcement After Flag Hoisting on 73rd I-Day
Besides Vellore's trifurcation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami also announced an increase in the family pension of the freedom fighters to Rs 8,000 from Rs 7,500.
File image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced the trifurcation of Vellore district and creating two new districts - Ranipet and Tirupattur.
He made the announcement after unfurling the national flag to mark the 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Fort St.George. the seat of power in the state.
Besides Vellore's trifurcation, he also announced an increase in the family pension of the freedom fighters to Rs 8,000 from Rs 7,500.
Palaniswami added that a decision has been taken to purchase 2,000 more new buses in addition to the purchase of 5,000 new buses decided earlier.
According to the Chief Minister, the state government will take steps to implement recycling of water and also desilt the reservoirs supplying water to the state capital Chennai.
He said his government was focussed on not wasting even a drop of water and will implement various schemes for that purpose.
Palaniswami said the government was steadfast on following two language formula in the state and would oppose any attempts to impose Hindi.
Independence Day was celebrated across the state as district collectors unfurled the tricolour.
In many schools, students turned out early in the morning with the national flag pinned on their uniforms.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Independence Day 2019: PM Modi Arrives at Red Fort in Land Cruiser, Ditches Range Rover
- Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver to Give to Street Kid, Fans Say Sridevi Would Be Proud
- Steyn Not 'Medically Ready' to be Part of India Series: CSA
- 'I'm from Pakistan, Hug Me/Slap Me': YouTuber's Experiment Shows How Indians Feel about Pakistanis
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm