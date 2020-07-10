Vellore Institute of Technology Cancels Entrance Exam; Admissions to be Offered Based on Class 12 Marks

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has decided to scrap its engineering entrance examination VITEEE 2020 in light of the growing cases of COVID-19. The institute has clarified that holding the entrance exam in various cities with rising infections has become risky and dangerous.

Candidates will be offered admission on the basis of Class 12 scores in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology. “Those who scored in JEE (Main) will be given weightage. The forms for providing the marks and JEE (Main) scores have already been provided in the VIT website www.vit.ac.in,” VIT said in a notification.

VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is conducted for admission to various engineering programmes offered by four campuses of VIT – Vellore, Chennai, Amravati and Bhopal.

Those who have applied for VITEEE 2020 have been advised to update their applications at the earliest. In case their Class 12 results have not been released, candidates may upload the marks as soon as they are available.

VITEEE 2020 was slated to take place from July 29 to August 2. Around 1.62 lakh students had applied to appear for the VITEEE examination last year. The test was conducted at 163 centres across India and the Middle East. Generally, to take VITEEE, candidates should fulfill some eligibility criteria. They should be resident or non-resident Indian National. PIO and OCI holders are also eligible.

Besides, one should have passed Class 12 with an aggregate of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology. Those belonging to the reserved category should have 50 per cent marks in these subjects.

“Any clarification may be obtained from multiple channels of communication i.e. by calling toll free number 1800-102-0536 or by an email to ugadmission@vit.ac.in or WhatsApp: 9566656755,” said VIT.