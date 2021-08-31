Vendor Chops Off Fingers of Thane Municipal Corporation Officer  

A Thane Municipal Corporation officer and her security guard were grievously injured after a street vendor attacked them with a large knife to protest the anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the civic body on Monday evening.

Police said, “Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Kalpita Pimple and her security guard were attacked by a street vendor during an anti-encroachment drive.”

According to police, the Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner lost two of her fingers in the attack, while her bodyguard, Somnath Maruti Palve, lost one of his fingers in the attack.

Both the injured are being treated at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. The doctors of the hospital are carrying out the procedure to stitch the chopped fingers of the assistant municipal commissioner and her bodyguard.

According to the police, Pimple along with other officials of the municipality and a few police personnel were carrying out an anti-encroachment drive against street vendors at Kasarvadavali Bazarpeth. A vegetable vendor, identified as Amarjeet Singh Yadav, got enraged as municipality officials toppled his cart. As Pimple moved ahead towards other vendors, Yadav attacked the assistant municipal commissioner with a knife. To save herself she blocked the knife with her hand and in the process two of her fingers got chopped off. When her bodyguard rushed towards Pimple to save her the accused also attacked him.

Several people also recorded the incident on their mobile phones. In one of the videos, one can see Yadav holding a long knife in both his hands and threatening policemen. With police approaching him, he could be heard saying, “Don’t come near me or I will kill myself. Tell me what I am supposed to do. Hang me… I am a poor man and I can’t just live peacefully on this earth.”

According to a police officer of Kasarvadavali police station, Yadav has no criminal background and he has been selling vegetables in Thane for many years. After his arrest he told the police that he was enraged as his shop was damaged.

Kiran Khairnar, Senior Police Inspector of Kasarvadavali police station, said, “Yadav has been booked under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges for attempt to murder and assaulting a public servant while performing duty.”

