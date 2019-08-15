Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Venezuelan Woman Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth Rs 4.77 Crore at Mumbai Airport

During her stay in the hospital, she purged 80 capsules on 17 occasions between August 9 and August 13.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Venezuelan Woman Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth Rs 4.77 Crore at Mumbai Airport
Image for representation
Loading...

Mumbai: A Venezuelan woman was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 800 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4.77 crore into India, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Wednesday.

Balzabaptista Karendralenny (27) was apprehended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on the basis of specific intelligence inputs after she landed in Mumbai on August 9, they said.

She had consumed capsules containing the banned substance, which had to be "purged" out, officials said.

An X-ray test revealed the presence of foreign objects in her body, following which the process of extraction was initiated, the officials added. "During her stay in the hospital, she purged 80 capsules on 17 occasions between August 9 and August 13," an official said.

An examination of the capsules revealed that drugs were stored inside those and cocaine weighing 796 grams was seized, he added.

Karendralenny arrived in Mumbai from Brazil's Sao Paulo via the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. She has been remanded in judicial custody till August 20 by a local court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram