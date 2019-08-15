Venezuelan Woman Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth Rs 4.77 Crore at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: A Venezuelan woman was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 800 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4.77 crore into India, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Wednesday.

Balzabaptista Karendralenny (27) was apprehended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on the basis of specific intelligence inputs after she landed in Mumbai on August 9, they said.

She had consumed capsules containing the banned substance, which had to be "purged" out, officials said.

An X-ray test revealed the presence of foreign objects in her body, following which the process of extraction was initiated, the officials added. "During her stay in the hospital, she purged 80 capsules on 17 occasions between August 9 and August 13," an official said.

An examination of the capsules revealed that drugs were stored inside those and cocaine weighing 796 grams was seized, he added.

Karendralenny arrived in Mumbai from Brazil's Sao Paulo via the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. She has been remanded in judicial custody till August 20 by a local court.

