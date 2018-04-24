English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naidu Defends Rejecting Impeachment Notice Against CJI, Says Due Diligence Was Done Over a Month
On Saturday, Opposition MPs handed over the impeachment motion to Naidu. The notice was moved "on five grounds of misbehaviour".
File photo of Vice President Venakaiah Naidu. (PTI)
New Delhi: A day after Congress criticised Vice Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu's decision to turn down impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra as "ill-advised, hasty", Naidu on Tuesday said the decision came after "a month of due diligence".
"Decision to reject impeachment motion against CJI was not hasty, came after over a month of due diligence," said Venkaiah Naidu.
Defending his decision to reject the impeachment notice, Naidu said it was in strict conformity with provisions of Constitution and the Judges Inquiry Act.
"I had responsibility cast on me. I have done my job and am satisfied with it," said Naidu.
In his 10-page order on Monday, Naidu claimed that the Opposition MPs were "unsure" of their own case and that their notice was based on "suspicion and conjectures".
The Congress, on the other hand, said it will file a petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the Rajya Sabha Chairman's order rejecting the impeachment notice.
Congress leader Kapil Sibal claimed that the Chairman's discretion was limited and he shouldn't have disposed of the notice without constituting an inquiry committee.
"The Chairman's order says the charges are unverifiable. How can you verify without conducting an inquiry," Sibal asked.
Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
