Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Venkaiah Naidu Lauds NGO Offering Advice on Nutrition, Yoga in Mosque Premises

Appreciating Askari for making efforts to build a healthy society, the Vice President tweeted that everybody should make yoga a part of their life.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 10:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Venkaiah Naidu Lauds NGO Offering Advice on Nutrition, Yoga in Mosque Premises
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Hyderabad: A clinic functioning from the premises of a mosque here by an NGO propagating yoga as a measure to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCD) has won praise from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday.

According to Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation, the clinic, providing primary health care and information on nutrition and yoga, was catering to about 200 people daily.

Free treatment was provided to all, regardless of caste and creed, and the intention is to send a positive message about communal harmony, about peace, he said.

Appreciating Askari for making efforts to build a healthy society, Naidu tweeted that everybody should make yoga a part of their life.

Yoga was a part of the Indian tradition and not related to any religion. "It is a great tool which provides relief by unifying body and the mind," he tweeted in Telugu.

Located on the ground floor of a mosque, the clinic which started the NCD wing three months ago uses a World Health Organisation (WHO) form with various parameters to determine those at the risk of being affected by diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, Askari said.

Many people found it difficult to undertake walking as a form of physical exercise in view of congestion of roads, he said.

Hence, Yoga was taught with the help of charts and those who receive the information go home and practice, he said.

We are giving YouTube links (on exercises), Askari said adding diet and nutrition counseling was a major focus area.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram