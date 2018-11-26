Venkaiah Naidu Omits Secular From Preamble on Constitution Day, Later Deletes Tweet

Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tweeted a picture of the Preamble with the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ missing, prompting Twitterati to urge the Vice-President to "update" his Preamble.Naidu, who took to social media on Constitution Day, tweeted the photo of the Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. “I felicitate countrymen on the occasion of Constitution Day, today. On this day, in 1949, the conscientious people of India gave themselves this Constitution prepared under able guidance of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. #ConstitutionDay,” Naidu wrote from the Vice-President’s official Twitter handle.Twitter, however, was quick to notice that the Vice-President had omitted the words secular and socialist, with many left wondering about the reason behind the tweet.The Constitution was amended by the Congress during the Emergency to include the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’. The amendment made by the Congress under then PM Indira Gandhi is the 42nd amendment to the document and is regarded as one of the most controversial. It laid down the fundamental duties of the Indian citizen and also changed the words “unity of the nation” to “unity and integrity of the nation.” The amendment handed more powers to the central government and was even challenged legally.