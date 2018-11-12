English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Venomous Snake Found in Passenger's Bag at Kochi Airport
The CISF personnel detected the reptile in Sunil's bag during security check at the Kochi airport.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Kochi: A Gulf-bound passenger was barred from boarding his flight after CISF personnel found a venomous snake in his baggage, police said Monday.
Sunil, a resident of Palakkad, had bought a packet of Chinese potatoes from a local farmer which had the reptile in it, they said.
On Sunday evening, he was scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi on an Air India Express flight but was stopped after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected the reptile in his bag during checking at the airport, they added.
The CISF personnel identified the reptile as an Indian Krait, a venomous species.
The officials handed over Sunil to the airport police, however, no case was registered against him as the snake, small in size, was found in the packet bought by Sunil unsuspectingly, the police said.
He was later let off, they added.
Sunil, a resident of Palakkad, had bought a packet of Chinese potatoes from a local farmer which had the reptile in it, they said.
On Sunday evening, he was scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi on an Air India Express flight but was stopped after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected the reptile in his bag during checking at the airport, they added.
The CISF personnel identified the reptile as an Indian Krait, a venomous species.
The officials handed over Sunil to the airport police, however, no case was registered against him as the snake, small in size, was found in the packet bought by Sunil unsuspectingly, the police said.
He was later let off, they added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Saturday 10 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Saturday 10 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Monday 12 November , 2018 India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Recalled in India Due to Faulty Speedometer Assembly
- Revealed! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding Outfits Will be Created by This Designer
- FIR Actor Kavita Kaushik Shuts Down Haters, Flaunts Toned Body in Beachwear
- Renault Kwid Outsider Debuts Ahead of Launch in 2019
- The PUBG Mobile Challenge is Heading For The Finals in Dubai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...