Verbal Spat in Howrah Express Turns Intense, Passengers Grab Youth By Collar, Throw Him Off Train

In a horrifying incident, a youth was allegedly thrown off a moving train in West Bengal by a co-passenger in the aftermath of an argument.

As per reports, the incident took place on the Howrah-Malda Town Intercity Express between Tarapith Road and Rampurhat stations in Birbhum district on Saturday night and came to the fore when a video concerning the act spread like wildfire over social media.

The youth who was thrown off the train has been identified as Sajal Sheikh. A report by NDTV claims that Sajal Sheikh was accused of abusing and threatening other passengers, including some women. In addition, he also put his feet on the seat of other passengers and made calls from his phone after giving them threats.

In the video, a man wearing a white shirt can be seen quarrelling with Sheikh. The verbal spat continues for a while after which the youth says something that infuriates the passenger who gets up and throws Sheikh off the train and returns to his seat.

After being thrown off, Sheikh was rescued from the tracks by a GRP in an injured condition and is currently undergoing treatment at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, NDTV noted.

In a statement to the police, the victim said that he had boarded the train from Sainthia and been thrown out of the train when he protested the alleged misbehaviour of fellow passengers.

“I was on my way home. Three-four people were sitting in the train compartment and chatting among themselves. They were making lewd comments. There was a family sitting next to them too, so I went to tell them not to behave like that. That was my mistake,” said Sheikh told NDVT.

“There was one person among them who got up and caught me by the collar and threatened me. I took out a blade from my pocket to scare him. The next thing I know I am on the rail tracks,” Sheikh further narrated to the police.

An investigation into the case is undergoing while the Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested one person and believe that some other people are also involved.

