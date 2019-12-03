Take the pledge to vote

Verdict in Rape Cases Should be Pronounced in as Many Months as Victim's Age: Harsimrat Badal

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also said once death penalty has been granted to a culprit, there should not be any scope for filing a mercy petition.

PTI

December 3, 2019
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi: Deploring the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that verdict in rape cases should be pronounced in as many months as the age of the victim and convicts should not be allowed to file mercy petitions.

Such heinous crimes against women show that "we have failed our daughters. It is high time we do something about it", Badal said.

She also said once death penalty has been granted to a culprit, there should not be any scope for filing a mercy petition.

Stressing on the importance of speedy trial and severe punishment, she said, "I urge the government that in rape cases judgement should be pronounced in number of months equivalent to the age of the victim. So if the victim is 20 years old, the trial should be concluded in 20 months."

The younger the victim, the faster the trial will be, she said.

Later in a series of tweets, Badal said, "Enough is enough. We need to come out with out of box solutions to protect our daughters. I advocate smaller the age faster the conviction. If a 4-yr-old is raped the rapist be convicted in 4 months. Hon'ble courts can associate competent lawyers to assist in quick judgements."

She further said police personnel should be held responsible for failing to take quick action in nabbing rapists.

"Any laxity warrants dismissal. This should be accompanied with legal proceedings against them (police personnel). This is needed to make them accountable as well as responsible for their actions," Badal said.

She expressed concern that rape incidents were continuing even after seven years of the Nirbhaya case despite new laws.

"While the legislature is doing its bit, society also needs to be more vigilant & evolve stronger monitoring mechanism on gender sensitisation. I advocate more visible action in schools and civil society," she said.

