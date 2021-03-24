Verdict in Tarun Tejpal Rape Case on April 27 Says Police

A sessions court in Goa will on April 27 pronounce its verdict in the 2013 rape case registered against Tarun Tejpal, former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Tejpal is accused of raping his journalist colleague inside an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013 during an event organized by the news magazine.

Additional district and sessions court judge Kshama Joshi heard final arguments in the Tejpal case on March 8 and fixed the matter for judgment to a later date. Investigating Officer Sunita Sawant told .

