‘Very Amusing Though…’: Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea Against Yogi Adityanath Continuing on CM Post

The Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a writ petition that questioned Yogi Adityanath’s continuance as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and imposed a cost of Rs 11,000 on the petitioner for wasting the court’s time.

The petitioner, Dr M Ismail Faruqui, who appeared in person, had alleged that Adityanath was not qualified to contest the election for the current Legislative Assembly of UP due to violation of provisions under Rule 4A of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

Dismissing the plea, the bench of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Om Prakash Shukla observed that the petitioner had filed a similar plea earlier as well.

“This court, having given a thoughtful consideration to the issue in hand, finds the present petition to be very amusing. The petitioner seems to be on a spree of filing this kind of petition as admittedly, an identical petition praying inter-alia for the same relief vide W.P © no. 5627 of 2022, was dismissed as withdrawn,” the bench said.

Further, while deliberating on the merit of the present petition, the court observed that: “As per Section 80 of the Representation of People’s Act, 195, no election shall be called in question except by an Election Petition presented in accordance with the provisions of this part.”

The court noted that in the present case, the sum and substance of the relief being sought by the petitioner was on the basis of an affidavit filed by the Chief Minister, which the petitioner alleged was not as per the provisions of the said rules.

On this ground, the petitioner had claimed that the election of Yogi Adityanath as an MLA was not legal.

“In the first blush, the argument of the petitioner seems to be very attractive, but on a deep enquiry it is apparent that the petitioner is drawing the aforesaid analogy by presuming that the election of the Respondent is not proper. The petitioner, besides drawing attention of this court to the Affidavit filed by the respondent in terms of Rule 4A of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, has not been able to show a single document which would show that the election of the respondent has been found by any competent authority to be not proper," the court said.

“The courts have also from time to time held that no litigant has a right to unlimited draught on the court time and public money in order to get his affairs settled in a manner as he wishes…. The court cannot be oblivious to the fact that today people rush to courts to file cases in profusion under this attractive name of public interest," it added.

