Very Few Entrepreneurs Have Utilised The Services Of Mahila E-haat Portal: WCD

New Delhi: Very few entrepreneurs have utilised the services of Mahila E-haat portal as only 321 women are registered under it, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Wednesday. Mahila E-haat is a direct online marketing platform of the government that leverages technology for supporting women entrepreneurs/SHGs/NGOs for showcasing the products and services which are made/manufactured/undertaken by them.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani presented data according to which 361 women entrepreneurs are registered in Mahila E-haat portal. “As evident therefrom, very few entrepreneurs have utilised the services of this portal,” she said in a written reply. She said the government has promoted platforms such as Government e-Market Place (GeM) and e-market place managed by National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to support the entrepreneurs. “In view thereof, the possibility of transfer of Mahila E-haat to an e-market access development related department has been explored,” she added.

