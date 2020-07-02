INDIA

1-MIN READ

Very Heavy Rains Predicted in Mumbai for Next 2 Days, IMD Issues Orange Alert

A man takes a photograph of a woman by the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A storm in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast intensified into a severe cyclone on Wednesday, gathering speed as it barreled toward India's financial capital of Mumbai. Nisarga was forecast to drop heavy rains and winds gusting up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour when it makes landfall Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 cyclone near the coastal city of Alibagh, about 98 kilometers (60 miles) south of Mumbai, India's Meteorological Department said. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

An orange alert implies that authorities should be prepared to handle any situation arising out of severe weather conditions.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts, and issued an orange alert for the next two days.

Ratnagiri district, which bore the brunt of cyclonic storm Nisarga last month, is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday, while Raigad will receive similar downpour on Saturday, senior director of IMD Mumbai, Shubhangi Bhute, said. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash isolated places in Mumbai.

As per the IMD's calculations, rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours is considered as heavy rainfall,

while a downpour between 115.5 and 204.5 mm is very heavy rainfall. Rainfall above 204.5 mm in 24 hours is categorised as extremely heavy rainfall.

"An orange alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday for areas that are likely to witness heavy showers and citizens and authorities in these places will have to stay vigilant," another IMD official said.

