GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Veteran Bengali Actor Chinmoy Roy Falls Off Fourth Floor, in Hospital with Serious Injuries

The 77-year-old actor suffered injuries on his arms, leg and other parts of the body, Sankha said, adding that he was now stable.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2018, 7:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Veteran Bengali Actor Chinmoy Roy Falls Off Fourth Floor, in Hospital with Serious Injuries
Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy. (Image: News18 Bangla)
Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy fell off the fourth floor of his apartment this evening, sustaining serious injuries.

His son Sankha said the actor was found lying on the ground floor of the building in South Kolkata by neighbours, and was admitted to a private super speciality hospital off E M Bypass.

The 77-year-old actor suffered injuries on his arms, leg and other parts of the body, Sankha said, adding that he was now stable.

Sankha said that he was not at home when the incident took place.

The veteran actor had acted in classics like "Charmurti", "Basanta Bilap" and "Nanigopaler Biye". He has also starred in Satyajit Ray's film "Goopy Gyne o Bagha Byne".

Many actors and directors from the Bengali film industry visited Roy at the hospital.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery