Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Veteran Congress Leader Rajasekharan Passes Away at 91 After Prolonged Illness

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister M V Rajasekharan passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 91.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Veteran Congress Leader Rajasekharan Passes Away at 91 After Prolonged Illness
File image of MV Rajasekharan. (ANI)

Bengaluru: Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister M V Rajasekharan passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 91.

The Congress leader was ailing from old-age-related diseases. He is survived by his wife Girija Rajasekharan, two sons and two daughters. An agriculturist and rural development consultant, the Congress leader was born on September 12, 1928, at Maralawadi in Ramanagara district.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Rajashekharan, who had served as an MLC, MP and Union minister, was a politician with simplicity, humility and great maturity.

"Shri Rajashekharan, son in law of former Chief Minister S Njalingappa, was an authority on rural economy and had set up an institute to make studies on rural development," Yediyurappa said.

"He represented Kanakapura constituency in Lok Sabha. He was known for value-based politics and had served as the Union minister of state of planning and statistics," the chief minister added.

Yediyurappa prayed for his soul to rest in peace, and strength to his family and followers to bear this loss.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,432

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,853,393

    +1,168

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,364

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,253

    +59
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres