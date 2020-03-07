Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Veteran DMK Leader K Anbazhagan Passes Away in Chennai After Brief Illness

A nine-time MLA, Anbazhagan was the party's general secretary for 43 years. He had been staying away from active politics for some time due to his illness.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
Veteran DMK Leader K Anbazhagan Passes Away in Chennai After Brief Illness
DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan with DMK working president MK Stalin pays tribute during DMK chief M Karunanidhi's funeral ceremony at Anna Memorial, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)

Chennai: Veteran DMK leader K Anbazhagan passed away here on Saturday due to age-related ailments, the party confirmed.

Anbazhagan (97), the senior most DMK leader and a close friend of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, was not keeping well for some time due to age-related ailments and was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on February 24 after his health conditions deteriorated, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin said.

A nine-time MLA, Anbazhagan was the party's general secretary for 43 years. He had been staying away from active politics for some time due to his illness.

In a statement, Stalin said Anbazhagan passed away at 1 am and party flags would fly at half-mast for seven days.

All the DMK programmes were postponed for a week, he added.

Known as "Perasiriyar" (professor) in the DMK circles, Anbazhagan had served as the Tamil Nadu finance minister and minister of public welfare.

Stalin had visited the ailing DMK leader when he was admitted to the hospital.

After his demise, Anbazhagan's body was taken to his residence in the city.



