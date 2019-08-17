Veteran Doordarshan News Anchor Neelum Sharma Passes Away at 50 After Battling Cancer
A DD News tweet said Sharma was a founding anchor with over 20 years of association with the broadcaster.
A DD News tweet said Sharma was a founding anchor with over 20 years of association with the broadcaster.
New Delhi: One of the founding anchors of DD News and Nari Shakti awardee Neelum Sharma died on Saturday at the age of 50, the public broadcaster said. She was battling cancer.
A DD News tweet said Sharma was a founding anchor with over 20 years of association with the broadcaster.
The anchor of programmes such as 'Badi Charcha' and 'Tejasvini' was recently awarded with the Nari Shakti Puraskar. Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar offered condolences to the bereaved family members on behalf of the organisation. Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash also tweeted, "We have lost our 'Tejaswini'."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Party of Four on the Way: Lisa Haydon Announces Second Pregnancy with Adorable Post
- Yezdi Motorcycles to Make India Entry Soon; Instagram, Website Goes Live
- Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead