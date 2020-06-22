INDIA

1-MIN READ

Veteran Journalist And Former MP Vishwa Mohan Gupta Passes Away at 93

File photo of Vishwa mohan gupta. (Credit: twitter)

File photo of Vishwa mohan gupta. (Credit: twitter)

Gupta was associated with the Congress party during the 1980s and he was a Member of Parliament from April 1984 to 1990.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
Former MP and veteran journalist Vishwa Bandhu Gupta died here on Sunday night, sources close to his family said. He was 93.

Gupta was associated with the Congress party during the 1980s and he was a Member of Parliament from April 1984 to 1990, representing the state of Delhi in the Rajya Sabha.

Gupta was Chairman and Editor-in-chief of the Tej-Bandhu group of publications. He was one of the founding members of the Press Club of India and the President of the All India Newspaper Editors Conference.

