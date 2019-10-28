Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Veteran journalist C Raghavachari Passes Away at 80 After Prolonged Illness

A humble, down-to-earth person, C Raghavachari was known for his in-depth knowledge in a wide array of subjects and his punchy editorials bore testimony to it.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Veteran journalist C Raghavachari Passes Away at 80 After Prolonged Illness
A humble, down-to-earth person, C Raghavachari was known for his in-depth knowledge in a wide array of subjects and his punchy editorials bore testimony to it.

Amaravati: Eminent journalist C Raghavachari died following prolonged illness in the early hours of Monday, sources said. He was 80.

Raghavachari was editor of 'Visalaandhra' Telugu daily for over 30 years from 1972. Hailing from Warangal district, now in Telangana, Raghavachari began his career as a student union leader in CPI's All India Students Federation and worked as its state (then united AP) president.

A voracious reader and a prolific writer, he later became a journalist in Visalaandhra newspaper run by the CPI. In a short span of time, he rose to become its editor and was at the helm for over 32 years.

A humble, down-to-earth person, Raghavachari was known for his in-depth knowledge in a wide array of subjects and his punchy editorials bore testimony to it.

He had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time now and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment last week.

He died in the hospital early on Monday, CPI sources said. His body is being brought to Vijayawada, which has become his hometown for over four decades now.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan, state Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and several others condoled the death of Raghavachari.

"Raghavachari believed in value-based journalism and it reflected in his writings. He had been an inspiration for the younger generations," the Chief Minister said in a condolence message.

Naidu said Raghavachari worked with integrity and was an exemplary journalist.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram