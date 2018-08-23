GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kuldip Nayyar, Veteran Journalist and Former Diplomat, Passes Away at 95

Kuldip Nayyar is survived by his wife and two sons. His last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2018, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kuldip Nayyar, Veteran Journalist and Former Diplomat, Passes Away at 95
File photo of veteran journalist Kuldip Nayyar.
Loading...
New Delhi: Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayyar passed away here on Thursday, a member of his family said. He was 95.

Nayar breathed his last at the Escorts Hospital at 12.30 am, and his cremation will take place at 1 pm. on Thursday afternoon at Lodhi crematorium.

Nayar, who was also a human rights activist, served as High Commissioner to the UK in 1990 and was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

A syndicated columnist, he has written several books, including Beyond the Lines and India after Nehru.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Condoling Nayyar’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences.”

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...