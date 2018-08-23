English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kuldip Nayyar, Veteran Journalist and Former Diplomat, Passes Away at 95
Kuldip Nayyar is survived by his wife and two sons. His last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium.
File photo of veteran journalist Kuldip Nayyar.
New Delhi: Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayyar passed away here on Thursday, a member of his family said. He was 95.
Nayar breathed his last at the Escorts Hospital at 12.30 am, and his cremation will take place at 1 pm. on Thursday afternoon at Lodhi crematorium.
Nayar, who was also a human rights activist, served as High Commissioner to the UK in 1990 and was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
A syndicated columnist, he has written several books, including Beyond the Lines and India after Nehru.
He is survived by his wife and two sons.
Condoling Nayyar’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences.”
