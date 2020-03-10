Veteran Marathi Journalist Anant Dixit No More
Dixit hailed from Barshi in neighbouring Solapur district and had worked as the editor of Marathi newspaper 'Sakal' in Pune as well as in Kolhapur,
Veteran Journalist Anant Dixit (Twitter/ Sachin Sawant @sachin_inc)
Mumbai: Veteran Marathi journalist Anant Dixit died here on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 67. According to sources close to his family members, Dixit was suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was undergoing treatment at a city-based private hospital where he breathed his last in evening.
His last rites will be performed on Wednesday. He hailed from Barshi in neighbouring Solapur district. Dixit had worked as the editor of Marathi newspaper 'Sakal' in Pune as well as in Kolhapur, and also for daily 'Lokmat'. He was known as an expert political analyst.
Dixit is survived by his wife and daughter.
