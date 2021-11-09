Veteran Soldier Killed by Son in Maharashtra's Nanded; Accused Held

A veteran soldier was killed and his body smashed using stone by his son in Nanded district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred in the Ardhapur village in Nanded district and it is being said that the murder took place due to family dispute.

Narayanrao Sable was a veteran soldier who had fought the war of 1965 and 1971 against Pakistan. Narayanrao had also suffered bullet injury on his thigh during the wars after which he had problem in walking.

Police suspect that the daughter-in-law and grandson of the soldier might also be involved in the killing. The veteran soldier Narayanrav Sable was living with his son Vijay and the duo were embroiled in some dispute which culminated into the killing of the father.

Vijay attacked his father with a huge stone which led to his death. After the news of the attack spread, younger son Dilip reached the spot with his wife and both of them took the injured to Ardhapur government hospital. The doctors declared the soldier dead after preliminary investigation.

After the investigation, Police found out that accused Dilip and his 18-year-old son Shubham were also present at the spot. Police filed a case against both and have arrested Dilip while it is investigating the role of Shubham and his mother.

