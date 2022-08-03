Veteran Tollywood Actress Vijayashanthi Lashes Out at Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be released in theaters on August 11. Amid the promotions, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha recently started trending on social media. Seeing the trend, Aamir Khan requested everyone not to boycott his film. He said that if people think he doesn’t like India, then they are mistaken.

Now, actress turned politician Vijayashanthi has criticized Aamir Khan in a series of tweets. In her tweets she lashed out at Aamir Khan for his past comment about growing intolerance in India as well as for his ‘blind opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party.’

The senior BJP leader recalled the time when Aamir Khan had said that India has become intolerant in 2015 and he along with his then wife Kiran Rao wanted to leave the country for the safety of their children.

ప్రజల్ని అమాయకులుగా భావించి నోటికొచ్చినట్టు మాట్లాడితే… ఆ పరిణామాలు ఎలా ఉంటాయో బాలీవుడ్ హీరో ఆమీర్ ఖాన్ గారికి జనం అర్థమయ్యేలా చేస్తున్నరు. బీజేపీ సర్కారుపై గుడ్డి వ్యతిరేకతతో భారతమాతను అవమానిస్తూ… — VIJAYASHANTHI (@vijayashanthi_m) August 2, 2022

“How many great positions non-Hindus have got in the government and private systems of India? Before, after, and today, this country respects everyone with religious harmony. A big example of this is the Khan trio, which is receiving due respect in Bollywood, including Aamir. But, people who know the truth have rejected Aamir’s comments and have also boycotted the commercial products of which he is the brand ambassador,” tweeted the former Tollywood actress.

Vijayashanthi also said that Aamir Khan’s PK was not only anti-Hindu but also insulted Hindu Gods. She recalled that at that time Hindu organisations had demanded a ban on PK. She added that Aamir Khan, who was under the radar of public opposition, came forward with an inspirational movie called Laal Singh Chaddha, but he is not in a position to inspire people at all.

Reminding Aamir Khan of his anti-national comments, Vijayashanthi said, “Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha is awakening everyone on social media against this movie with the hashtag.”

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles.

