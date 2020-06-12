Veteran Urdu Poet Gulzar Dehlvi Dies Days After Recovering From Covid-19

Veteran Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi Gulzar' Dehlvi passed away on Friday afternoon, five days after he recovered from COVID-19. He died at his Noida home, and was a month shy of turning 94.







"His corona test came negative on June 7 and we brought him home. Today he had lunch and at around 2.30pm he passed away," his son Anoop Zutshi said.







"He was quite old, and the infection had left him very weak. So doctors are thinking it was possible a cardiac arrest," he added.







A freedom fighter and a premier inquilabi' poet, Dehlvi was admitted to a private hospital on June 1 after testing positive for coronavirus.







Born in old Delhi's Gali Kashmeerian in 1926, he was also the editor of 'Science ki Duniya', the first Urdu science magazine published by Government of India in 1975.