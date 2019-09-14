Veterinarian Booked for Death of Pet Dog at Telangana CM's House
The 11-month-old dog, named 'Haski', died allegedly after the veterinarian administered an injection on September 11.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have booked a veterinary doctor for negligence that led to the death of a pet dog belonging to Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.
A case under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 (4) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was booked against Doctor Ranjit and the in-charge of a private veterinary clinic at Banjara Hills Police Station, police said on Saturday.
The 11-month-old dog, named 'Haski', died allegedly after the veterinarian administered an injection on September 11.
On a complaint by Asif Ali Khan, the handler of pet dogs at Pragati Bhavan, the police registered a case and took up investigations. The complainant alleged that the dog died due to negligence by the doctor and the in-charge of the clinic.
'Haski', one of the nine pet dogs at the chief minister's residence, suddenly took ill on September 10. It was not eating anything. The next day, a veterinarian examined the pet, which was running high temperature. The same day it was taken to a private clinic where it died. The complaint was lodged the next day.
