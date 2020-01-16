Take the pledge to vote

Veterinarian Rape & Murder Case: Telangana Govt Yet to Arrange Facilities for Panel Members Probing Police 'Encounter' of Accused

The state government is yet to find suitable office space, accommodation and vehicles for members of the commission, members of which are unlikely to visit Hyderabad unless they are informed of the facilities to be provided.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:January 16, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
Veterinarian Rape & Murder Case: Telangana Govt Yet to Arrange Facilities for Panel Members Probing Police 'Encounter' of Accused
Hyderabad: A month after the Supreme Court appointed a three-member judicial commission to look into the encounter of the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the Telangana government is yet to make necessary arrangements.

The state government is yet to find suitable office space, accommodation and vehicles for members of the commission, members of which are unlikely to visit Hyderabad unless they are informed of the facilities to be provided.

Opposition parties have accused the state government of lethargy and deliberate negligence.

According to sources, the commission is waiting for a communique from the state government.

As directed by the Supreme Court, members of the commission will stay in Hyderabad for six months, or earlier if they are able to wind up the investigation.

An AIIMS forensic team, which recently conducted a second autopsy on the four bodies, is soon expected to submit a complete report to the state and the Supreme Court.

