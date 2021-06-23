Veterinarians Observe Black Day, Protest Against Maneka Gandhi Over 'Abusive Remarks'

Veterinarians across the country observed a black day and sported black badges on Wednesday to protest against BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi over her alleged use of unparliamentary language while scolding a veterinary doctor, their association said. The nationwide protest call was given by the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA).

Veterinarians across the country strongly condemned the kind of language the former Union minister has allegedly used against them and sported black badges in protest, said Umesh Sharma, president of IVA and also of the Veterinary Council of India, in a statement here. Sharma said Maneka Gandhi allegedly abused a veterinary doctor on Tuesday over the phone.

She used unparliamentary language during the conversation, he said.A purported audio clip of their telephonic conversation has gone viral on social media.

The association has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP president JP Nadda on the issue and urged them to take cognisance of the remarks, which it said, damages the reputation of the saffron party. The association demanded that the BJP MP withdraw her comments and also issue a public apology.

Sharma said during the COVID-19 crisis, more than 150 veterinarians and over 1,000 para-medics have lost their lives while serving the nation.

