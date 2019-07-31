Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha's Body Recovered, 2 Days After He Went Missing | Live Updates

Read More

The body of VG Siddhartha, founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, was found today morning. Siddhartha, who is the son-in-law of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader SM Krishna, had been missing since Monday evening. In a letter reportedly written by Siddhartha to the board of directors and his CCD family before he went missing, he said he had “failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts”.He added, “I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares….”