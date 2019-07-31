Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha's Body Recovered, 2 Days After He Went Missing | Live Updates

Event Highlights
He added, “I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares….”
Siddhartha's Body Fished Out at 6.30am | Congress leader UT Khader, who oversaw the search operation himself, said that Siddhartha's body was fished out after local fishermen informed about it at 6.30 am. "We have informed his family. He had a lot of properties, landholding here in Mangaluru," Khader said.
Role of some private equity players and their nominees on Coffee Day Enterprises, as also some independent directors, has come under the scanner of markets regulator Sebi in the wake of a crisis at the leading coffee chain operator due to the death of its founder and chief V G Siddhartha. Sources said the regulator is also looking at trading pattern in the company shares and the disclosures made by the company to check any lapses.
Body Being Shifted to Wenlock Hospital | The family of VG Siddhartha have been informed about the recovery of the tycoon's body. However, the family has to identify the body, which was found this morning. Siddhartha's body is being shifted to Wenlock Hospital and the investigation into the case will continue, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil.
In a letter reportedly written by Siddhartha to the board of directors and his CCD family before he went missing, he said he had “failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts”. “I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares….” Siddhartha had added.
Cafe Coffe Day founder VG Siddhartha.
The business tycoon's body is said to have been found 5km from a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangaluru. According to reports, Siddhartha had gotten off from his car near this bridge on Monday evening but failed to return after an hour. A panicked driver went down looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He then alerted the family members, who in turn informed the police.
Teams of NDRF, Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police alongwith fishermen on Tuesday scoured the waters to find Siddhartha's body.
-
28 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka BAN vs SL 238/850.0 overs 242/344.4 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
-
26 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka SL vs BAN 314/850.0 overs 223/1041.4 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
-
24 - 26 Jul, 2019 | Ireland in England ENG vs IRE 85/1023.4 overs 207/1058.2 oversEngland beat Ireland by 143 runs
-
14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland IRE vs ZIM 171/920.0 overs 172/216.4 oversZimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
-
14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs ENG 241/850.0 overs 241/1050.0 oversNew Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)