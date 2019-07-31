LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha's Body Recovered, 2 Days After He Went Missing | Live Updates

News18.com | July 31, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
Event Highlights

The body of VG Siddhartha, founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, was found today morning. Siddhartha, who is the son-in-law of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader SM Krishna, had been missing since Monday evening. In a letter reportedly written by Siddhartha to the board of directors and his CCD family before he went missing, he said he had “failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts”.

He added, “I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares….”
Jul 31, 2019 8:07 am (IST)

The Dakshin Kannada police have not yet declared VG Siddhartha's death as suicide. The Cafe Coffee Day founder had left a note for the Board of Directors and his Coffee Day family days before he went missing. 

Jul 31, 2019 8:02 am (IST)

Siddhartha's Body Fished Out at 6.30am | Congress leader UT Khader, who oversaw the search operation himself, said that Siddhartha's body was fished out after local fishermen informed about it at 6.30 am. "We have informed his family. He had a lot of properties, landholding here in Mangaluru," Khader said.

Jul 31, 2019 7:53 am (IST)

Role of some private equity players and their nominees on Coffee Day Enterprises, as also some independent directors, has come under the scanner of markets regulator Sebi in the wake of a crisis at the leading coffee chain operator due to the death of its founder and chief V G Siddhartha. Sources said the regulator is also looking at trading pattern in the company shares and the disclosures made by the company to check any lapses.

Jul 31, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

Days before his disappearance, Siddhartha on July 27 in a letter to the company board and employees had said he was under pressure from one of the private equity partners to buy back shares

Jul 31, 2019 7:50 am (IST)

Body Being Shifted to Wenlock Hospital | The family of VG Siddhartha have been informed about the recovery of the tycoon's body. However, the family has to identify the body, which was found this morning. Siddhartha's body is being shifted to Wenlock Hospital and the investigation into the case will continue, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil.

Jul 31, 2019 7:42 am (IST)

Body Found on Banks of Netravati River | The business tycoon's body is said to have been found on the banks of Nethravati River, 5 km from the bridge where he had last been seen on Monday evening. 

Jul 31, 2019 7:39 am (IST)

In a letter reportedly written by Siddhartha to the board of directors and his CCD family before he went missing, he said he had “failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts”. “I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares….” Siddhartha had added.

Jul 31, 2019 7:37 am (IST)

According to reports, VG Siddhartha got off from his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River (close to Mangaluru) on Monday evening. When he failed to return after about an hour, his panicked driver went down to look for him following which he alerted the police. 

Jul 31, 2019 7:34 am (IST)

VG Siddhartha's Body Found | The body of VG Siddhartha, founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, was found on Wednesday morning. He had been missing. The son-in-law of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader SM Krishna, Siddhartha had gone missing on Monday evening.

Cafe Coffe Day founder VG Siddhartha.

The business tycoon's body is said to have been found 5km from a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangaluru. According to reports, Siddhartha had gotten off from his car near this bridge on Monday evening but failed to return after an hour. A panicked driver went down looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He then alerted the family members, who in turn informed the police.

Teams of NDRF, Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police alongwith fishermen on Tuesday scoured the waters to find Siddhartha's body.
