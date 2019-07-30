VG Siddhartha Missing LIVE: Cafe Coffee Day Founder, SM Krishna’s Son-in-law Untraceable, Cops Launch Probe

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Event Highlights
VG Siddhartha Missing LIVE: VG Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest Coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day who also owns Asia's single-largest coffee estate, is reportedly missing since Monday evening. According to reports, Siddhartha got off from his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangalore, about 375km from Bengaluru, but did not return even after an hour. A panicked driver went down looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He then alerted the family members who in turn informed the police.
The Dakshina Kannada police have launched a massive search for him. According to his driver, Siddhartha, known as the Coffee King of India, was talking to someone on his mobile phone when he got off from the car near Kotekar.
The Dakshina Kannada police have launched a massive search for him. According to his driver, Siddhartha, known as the Coffee King of India, was talking to someone on his mobile phone when he got off from the car near Kotekar.
Read More
According to reports, Siddhartha alighted his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangaluru, about 375km from Bengaluru, but did not return even after an hour. A panicked driver went down looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He then alerted the family members who in turn informed the police.
SM Krishna's Son-in-Law Siddhartha Missing | V G Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest Coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day and the son-in-law of former External Affairs and Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, reportedly missing in Mangalore from last evening. Siddhartha also owns Asia's single largest Coffee estate.
VG Siddhartha
The news of Siddhartha's disappearance has spread like wildfire across Karnataka and hundreds of his relatives and friends have gathered at his father-in-law and former Karnataka CM SM Krishna's house in Bengaluru.
Siddhartha is married to SM Krishna's first daughter Malavika. They have two sons. Besides Cafe Coffee Day, Siddhartha has founded a hospitality chain which runs a seven-star resort Serai and Cicada.
Siddhartha is from a coffee growing family in Chickmagalur district and made it big through his vision and hard work.
He first founded Cafe Coffee Day in mid 1990s on Brigade Road which has now become an international brand. He recently sold his stakes in a software company Mindtree for about Rs 3,000 crore. He was recently in the news for being in talks with Coca-Cola to sell CCD.
His chain of companies employ over 10,000 people across India.
-
28 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka BAN vs SL 238/850.0 overs 242/344.4 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
-
26 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka SL vs BAN 314/850.0 overs 223/1041.4 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
-
24 - 26 Jul, 2019 | Ireland in England ENG vs IRE 85/1023.4 overs 207/1058.2 oversEngland beat Ireland by 143 runs
-
14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland IRE vs ZIM 171/920.0 overs 172/216.4 oversZimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
-
14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs ENG 241/850.0 overs 241/1050.0 oversNew Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)