VG Siddhartha Missing LIVE: Cafe Coffee Day Founder, SM Krishna’s Son-in-law Untraceable; Helicopters, Coast Guard Called in

VG Siddhartha Missing LIVE: VG Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest Coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day who also owns Asia's single-largest coffee estate, is reportedly missing since Monday evening. According to reports, Siddhartha got off from his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangalore, about 375km from Bengaluru, but did not return even after an hour. A panicked driver went down looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He then alerted the family members who in turn informed the police.
The Dakshina Kannada police have launched a massive search for him. According to his driver, Siddhartha, known as the Coffee King of India, was talking to someone on his mobile phone when he got off from the car near Kotekar.
Jul 30, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Congress leader DK Shivakumar visited SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru
Congress leader DK Shivakumar visited former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru, early morning today. SM Krishna's son-in-law & founder-owner Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha has gone missing in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/B5FLwzQVf1
The police have sought help from local fishermen to conduct the search operation. "Boat service and the help of local fishermen being taken to conduct search operation in the Netravathi river. We are checking with whom all he spoke last," Patil said.
Jul 30, 2019 8:43 am (IST)
On Siddhartha's missing case, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said,"Yesterday, he left from Bengaluru saying he is going to Sakleshpur. But on the way, he told his driver to go to Mangaluru. On reaching Netravathi river bridge, he got down from the car, asked his driver to go ahead and stop."
Jul 30, 2019 8:41 am (IST)
Congress leader UT Khadar, who is present at the site of the search operation for former Karnataka CM SM Krishna's son-in-law, told CNN-News18, "I was shocked when I got the news. Police Commissioner and DC have ordered a search operation, it is being carried out with support from locals. He has given jobs to thousands of people and was a dear friend."
Jul 30, 2019 8:34 am (IST)
Siddhartha in Coffee Industry for Over 140 Years | Siddhartha was born into a family of coffee plantation owners from the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, who today, have been in the industry for more than 140 years. The CCD founder also had stakes in Mindtree, which he sold out last year. One of the key reasons for VG Siddhartha to sell his Mindtree stake is to fund the expansion of his coffee venture Coffee Day Enterprises that runs the Café Coffee Day chain.
Jul 30, 2019 8:29 am (IST)
Siddhartha's Cafe Coffe Day clocked a revenue of Rs 1,777 crore and Rs 1,814 crore in financial years 2018 and 2019, respectively, and eyeing Rs 2,250 crore by March 2020. As of March 2019, CCD runs 1,752 cafes across India.
Jul 30, 2019 8:24 am (IST)
Visuals from the residence of SM Krishna:
Karnataka: People gather at former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna's residence in Bengaluru; His son-in law & founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/tj04e5eoYO
The police have summoned helicopters and coast guards to facilitate the search operations. Over 200 people are looking for Siddhartha.
Jul 30, 2019 8:20 am (IST)
Over 30,000 Employees Work for Siddhartha's Firms | Siddhartha's companies employ around 30,000 people across India. Siddhartha, son of a coffee plantation owner, dabbled in stock trading before starting Café Coffee Day with one outlet in Bangalore in 1996, which has now emerged as the largest chain of coffee shops in India. He recently sold his stakes in a software company Mindtree for about Rs 3,000 crore. He was recently in the news for being in talks with Coca-Cola to sell CCD.
Jul 30, 2019 8:05 am (IST)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and BL Shankar visited former Karnataka CM SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru. Siddhartha is married to Krishna's eldest daughter Malavika and has two children with her.
Jul 30, 2019 7:56 am (IST)
The Dakshin Kannada police have initiated a search operation for VG Siddhartha near Netravati River in Mangaluru.
Karnataka: VG Siddhartha, son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna and the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru; Search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/qQf1H3xzAV
Hundreds Rush to SM Krishna's Residence | The news of Siddhartha's disappearance has spread like wildfire across Karnataka and hundreds of his relatives and friends have gathered at his father-in-law and former Karnataka CM SM Krishna's house in Bengaluru. Siddhartha is popularly known as the Coffee King of India.
Jul 30, 2019 7:33 am (IST)
The businessman's driver said that Siddhartha was talking to someone on his mobile phone when he got off from the car near Kotekar. (Image: The car he was travelling in)
Jul 30, 2019 7:28 am (IST)
Jul 30, 2019 7:21 am (IST)
VG Siddhartha
