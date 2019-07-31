Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

From Former Defence Minister to Booker Prize Winner, VG Siddhartha's Alma Mater Has Long List of Notable Alumni

Siddhartha, who was the Chairman and Managing Director of Coffee Day Enterprises, completed BCom from St Aloysius College.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
From Former Defence Minister to Booker Prize Winner, VG Siddhartha's Alma Mater Has Long List of Notable Alumni
File photo of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha, who was found dead on the banks of the Netravati river in Mangaluru.
Loading...

New Delhi: Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, who has been found dead, did his graduation at Mangaluru's St. Aloysius College whose alumni list includes the likes of noted banker KV Kamath, Booker Prize-winning writer Aravind Adiga and late Defence Minister George Fernandes.

Sixty-year-old Siddhartha went missing on Monday evening and his body was found on Wednesday.

Siddhartha, who was the Chairman and Managing Director of Coffee Day Enterprises, completed BCom from St. Aloysius College.

According to the college's website, notable alumni include Aravind Adiga, New Development Bank Chairman KV Kamath, late Defence Minister George Fernandes, Manipal University founder TMA Pai, former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde, senior Supreme Court advocate KK Venugopal and Narayana Health founder Devi Prasad Shetty.

Amith P, a public relations professional and an alumnus of St. Aloysius College, said Siddhartha had done BCom from the college.

Siddhartha, a star alumnus of the college, opened Mangaluru's first coffee shop in 2000, he noted.

A purported letter written by Siddhartha indicated that pressure from banks, investor and tax authorities drove him to end his life.

The body of Siddhartha, who went missing two days ago, was found by local fishermen and patrolling policemen on the banks of the Nethravathi river near Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram