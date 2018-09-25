UP Police Abuse, Thrash Girl for Relationship With a Muslim, 3 Cops Suspended After Video Goes Viral

After a group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers apprehended an interfaith couple in Meerut, police officials rescued the girl and took it on themselves to school her over a relationship with a Muslim boy. Not just verbal abuse, a lady cop can also be seen thrashing the girl in a video that has now gone viral on the Internet.Responding to a journalist on Twitter, UP Police asked Meerut Police to immediately look into the matter and take necessary action.The three police personnel sitting in the vehicle, including the female constable, have been suspended by the force after the video went viral.The incident was reported in Meerut when Dial 100 cops here took the girl, who is a medical student, into custody. The video shows a lady officer beating up the girl while another officer sitting on the front seat of the vehicle using derogatory language to school her over her affair with a Muslim boy. The video was shot by this officer who can be seen abusing the girl.VHP members accosted the interfaith couple at the Jagarati Vihar area of Meerut and created a ruckus demanding action, alleging this was a case of ‘Love Jihad’.The video has drawn much flak for UP Police on Twitter.An inquiry has been ordered by SP (City) Meerut. Speaking to the media SP City, Ranvijay Singh said, “A boy and a girl were brought to the police station and both were handed over to their families. They both were accused of indulging in objectionable acts in public. Now, a video has surfaced in which an officer sitting in front is using objectionable language, while a female officer sitting at the back with the girl is hitting the girl. A probe has been ordered and those who found guilty will be punished.”