VHP Cries 'Land Jihad', Says Muslims Taking Over Homes Owned by Hindus in This Ahmedabad Locality

: The redevelopment of a building in Paldi locality of Ahmedabad has brought to the fore the sharp divide that exists between communities on religious lines.The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has jumped into the fray, putting up banners in neighbouring societies and terming the redevelopment of one particular building in the area as "land jihad".The building in question is Varsha Society in Paldi area of Ahmedabad, where a Muslim builder is said to have taken up redevelopment on a four-storeyed building that stood there.The VHP alleges that this is an attempt to make Hindus migrate out of the area. Both Hindus and Muslims have been staying in societies adjacent to each other in the area for decades now.Local residents of Paldi locality, where Hindus and Muslims live in buildings located opposite each other, aren't willing to speak on record. Some residents though stated that some people came a couple of days ago and put up the banners on the gates of the society. Some banners stated – "Stop Land Jihad", while others read – 'Hindu Ekta Zindabad" and some others read – "Implement the Disturbed Areas Act Strictly," "Sangathan Mein Shakti Hain," "Stop Migration of Hindus" and the like."We removed one such banner that had been put up on our society by some people that we do not know, but then they came and put it up again on our gate, said a youth in one of the Hindu societies near Thakkar College in Paldi area.Another said that several Hindu societies in the vicinity have passed resolutions that they will not sell their societies or individual units in violation of the Disturbed Areas Act. Muslims living across the street said that they have been living in harmony along with people of the Hindu community for years.A similar poster appeared in the Kamdenu Society in Paldi locality of Ahmedabad. ("Some builders might have interests in buildings in this area, but we have cordial relations with people staying here. Attempts are being made to create a rift between communities, but people living here from both communities having nothing to do with these activities," a youth from the Muslim community said.Speaking to, local VHP leader Raju Patel owned up to the fact that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has put up the banners on the gates of societies owned by Hindus in the area. He stated that although this particular area, as well as other areas in the walled city fall under the Disturbed Areas Act, land deals continue to take place, and Muslims are gradually taking over properties owned by Hindus."Despite the Disturbed Areas Act being in force, properties are being transferred from Hindus to Muslims using the power of attorney method. The VHP has been opposing this all along and we have put up banners in Paldi area as well," he toldAdditional district magistrate Mehul Dave said that the matter of the banners coming up at societies owned by Hindus has been brought to the notice of the district administration, but as far as the inquiry is concerned, it is with regards to Varsha society and its redevelopment.Originally, the building was of four floors and had 16 flats or units, but the newly constructed building has seven floors with four different blocks."We have initiated an inquiry into whether there are any irregularities as far as redevelopment of that building is concerned. The building also falls under the areas that are covered by the Disturbed areas act and hence that will be investigated too," the additional DM stated.