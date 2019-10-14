VHP Denied Permission to Light ‘Diyas’ at Disputed Ayodhya Site on Diwali, Asked to Approach SC

Lucknow: The Ayodhya district administration on Monday denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to light diyas (earthen lamps) at the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site on Diwali.

VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma had said on Sunday that the seers of Ayodhya will go inside the Ram Mandir and light up diyas before the deity.

According to the apex court's order of January 7, 1993, any type of religious activity is prohibited inside the disputed site except the chief priest performing only routine prayers of the deity, including offering of food.

The organisation had approached Faizabad Divisional Commissioner Manoj Mishra, who is the authorised person in-charge of the disputed land by the Supreme Court, for permission but it was turned down. The delegation was asked to take the issue to the apex court for an order.

When asked about the matter, Mishra had said, "Any type of new tradition will not be allowed at the disputed site. Only those religious activities will be allowed which are permitted by the apex court."

Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya case Hazi Mehboob has opposed the VHP’s demand to light ‘diyas’ and has demanded permission to offer namaz at the disputed site if VHP gets permission to celebrate Diwali on the complex.

Presiding over the meeting, Mehboob said: “The Supreme Court has ordered status quo at the disputed site (Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid). No new activity is allowed there.” If VHP gets permission to celebrate Diwali at the disputed site, then Muslims must also get permission to offer namaz at the site, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.