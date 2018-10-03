English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
VHP High Powered Committee to Meet on Ram Janmabhoomi, 80 Saints Invited
The agenda is to prepare a plan on Ram Janmabhoomi and look at the options available.
Representative image
New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Uchchatar Adhikar Samiti (High Powered Committee), headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj from ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas’ Ayodhya is meeting on October 5.
Nritya Gopal Das will be in Delhi after a brief stay in Vrindavan.
VHP has called 80 saints at the meet to discuss the construction of Ram Mandir. The agenda is to prepare a plan on Ram Janmabhoomi and look at the options available.
Speaking to News 18, Alok Kumar, elected as the Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said, “We are expecting 80 saints at high powered committee meeting and present the national scenario on Ram Janmabhoomi. We want to seek the guidance of saints for future course of action in taking forward the Ram Mandir mission.”
On September 27, the Supreme Court had declined to refer the 1994 Ismail Faruqui verdict to a larger bench and stated that “law isn’t always logical”. The court stated that “mosque is not an integral part of Islam and namaz by Muslims can be offered anywhere even in the open”. Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer said that it was arrived at without undertaking a comprehensive examination.
On the day of the judgment, Kumar spoke to the media and welcomed the verdict. “The judgment opened all options for VHP including, starting a campaign for Ram Mandir,” he said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
