VHP Leader Assaults Father-son Duo for Stealing 'Chana' in UP; Booked After Video Goes Viral

Lucknow: A man allegedly connected to the right-wing Hindu organisation- Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was booked in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh for humiliating a father-son duo for allegedly stealing 20kg of chickpeas from his field.

Police booked the accused- Shivshankar Rai after a video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms. The gruesome incident was reported from Amda village under Khandwa Police Station jurisdiction.

The viral video showed Shivshankar Rai abusing and assaulting the duo in front of at least two dozen people. Flouting the rules of the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown, the people gathered following which Rai asked the young boy to apologise to elderly people while he kept hitting him from behind.

Explaining the situation Shivshankar said, I have been helping poor people during the lockdown and the chickpea produce was being cut while villagers complained that someone is stealing the produce. Following an investigation we found that the duo had stolen the produce, he added.

“As soon as we came to know about the incident, a case was registered against the accused, he has also been booked for violating the lockdown and action is being taken against him,” SP Chandauli, Hemant Kutiyal said.

However, the police registered the case under sections 323, 504, 506, 270 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code and no arrest has been made yet in this case.

