VHP Leader Shot Dead in MP’s Mandsaur, Police Suspect Business Dispute
The victim ran cable TV business in the area, and initial investigation suggested that he was killed over cable operations dispute.
Representative Image.
Mandsaur: A local office-bearer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was shot dead by unidentified persons in Mandsaur town of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the police said. It is suspected that it was the fall-out of a business dispute.
Three motorbike-borne men shot Yuvraj Singh Chauhan (37) near a tea shop in Geeta Bhawan area and fled, district superintendent of police (SP) Hitesh Choudhary said.
Chauhan, who was shot in the chest, died on the spot, the SP added.
Chauhan ran cable TV business in the area, and initial investigation suggested that he was killed over cable operations dispute, the officer said.
"We have detained six persons and they are being questioned," Chaudhary added.
Gurucharan Bagga, a local Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh leader, said Chauhan was earlier with the RSS, and had shifted to the VHP in July.
He was joint secretary of the district VHP unit, Bagga added.
